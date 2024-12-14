中英對照讀新聞》Pennsylvania couple who divorced in 1975 to remarry Sunday賓州一對1975年離婚的夫婦於週日再婚

1975年離婚的美國賓州長者蓋博和溫里奇，決定8日再婚，攜手共度人生黃昏。（美聯社）

2024/12/14 05:30

◎周虹汶

A Pennsylvania couple who divorced nearly 50 years ago is planning to remarry.

一對近50年前離婚的賓州夫婦正計畫再婚。

Fay Gable and Robert Wenrich met because he was her older brothers’ best friend, and she says he told them he was going to marry her someday. They were wed in November 1951 and had four children together but divorced in 1975.

費伊‧蓋博和羅伯特‧溫里奇相識，乃因他是她哥哥最好的朋友，她說他告訴他們，他總有一天要娶她。他們在1951年11月結為連理，育有4子，但1975年離婚。

Both eventually remarried and remained with their spouses for many years until the spouses died. However, relatives say Gable and Wenrich always had a good relationship and often attended family events together. They recently decided it was time to tie the knot again.

兩人最後都再婚，並與各自配偶生活多年，直到另一半過世。不過，親戚們表示，蓋博和溫里奇關係一直很好，常常一起參加家庭活動。他們最近決定，該是再次永結同心的時候了。

“They’re like two teenagers in love. They do everything together,” Carol Smith, the couple’s youngest daughter, told LNP. Referring to her father, she said, ”He said, ‘She was the first love of my life. I never thought I’d get her back. And now that I did, I’m not wasting any time.’”（AP）

這對夫婦的么女卡蘿‧史密斯告訴「LNP」，「他們就像兩個相愛的青少年。他們一起做每件事。」談到父親，她說：「他說，『她是我此生初戀。我從沒想過能讓她回心轉意。而現在我做了，我不會浪費任何時間。」（美聯社）

新聞辭典

refer：動詞，歸因於、歸類於、歸屬於、論及、提及、查閱、參考、查詢、打聽、退回。例句：They referred all their troubles to bad luck.（他們將一切麻煩歸因於運氣不好。）

tie the knot：片語動詞，指結婚。例句：The couple is going to tie the knot next year.（這對情侶將在明年結婚。）

