中英對照讀新聞》Death Valley National Park just had its hottest summer on record 死亡谷國家公園剛經歷有紀錄以來最熱夏季

2024年7月7日，1名遊客在美國加州死亡谷國家公園訪客中心前的溫度顯示板前留影。（法新社）

2024/12/13 05:30

◎ 張沛元

Death Valley National Park, a desert in southwestern California known as the most scorching place on earth, just had its hottest summer in history.

以地球上最炙熱之地聞名的（美國）加州西南部沙漠「死亡谷國家公園」，剛經歷史上最熱夏天。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The average temperature from June to August was 104.5 degrees, breaking previous records of 104.2 degrees, set in 2021 and 2018, according to the National Park Service.

根據（美國）國家公園管理局，（今年）6到8月的均溫為華氏104.5度，打破此前2021年與2018年創下的華氏104.2度紀錄。

This coincides with the Copernicus Climate Change Service’s announcement that this summer was the hottest summer on Earth.

此等情況符合（歐盟氣候監測機構）「哥白尼氣候變化服務」稱今夏是地球上最熱夏天的宣示。

In July, Death Valley experienced nine consecutive days of 125 degrees or higher. National Park Service officials said the overnight temperatures - which averaged 91.9 degrees – played a role in the extreme heat.

（今年）7月，死亡谷曾連續9天飆出華氏125度或更高的溫度。國家公園管理局官員說，夜間均溫華氏91.9度在極端高溫上扮演一定角色。

新聞辭典

scorching：形容詞，灼熱的，極熱的。例句：It was scorching this summer.（今年夏天超級熱。）

coincide：動詞，（幾乎）同時發生，與…一致，相符；相似。

consecutive：形容詞，連續的，連貫的，無間斷的。例句：He died abruptly after working overtime for 10 consecutive days.（他連續加班10天後猝逝。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法