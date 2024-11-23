中英對照讀新聞》Rare Sea Turtle Returned to Gulf of Mexico After Drifting Over 5,000 Miles 稀有海龜漂流逾5000英里後返回墨西哥灣

肯普氏麗龜「博伊爾」從加爾維斯頓市斯圖爾特海灘回歸大海。（美聯社）

2024/11/23 05:30

◎ 周虹汶

An endangered sea turtle that was found about a year ago some 5,000 miles from its native waters has been released into the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Houston Zoo.

根據休士頓動物園，約1年前在距其出生地水域約5000英里處發現的一隻瀕危海龜，已被放生到墨西哥灣。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, named Boeier after the boat that rescued it, was found off the coast of the Netherlands after becoming entangled in the net of the commercial fishing boat.

這隻以救援牠的船隻命名為「博伊爾」的肯普氏麗龜，被商業漁船的網子纏住後，在荷蘭沿海被發現。

The zoo said the turtle apparently was carried away by currents until it was found and the U.S. National Fish and Wildlife Service secured the turtle’s return.

該園說，這隻龜顯然是被海流帶離，直到被發現，而美國國家魚類及野生生物管理局確保這隻龜安全回歸。

The turtle was taken to the Rotterdam Zoo where it was nursed back to health and eventually was flown to Houston, where it arrived Oct. 29, the zoo said.

園方說，這隻龜被送往鹿特丹動物園，在那裡調養恢復健康，最終被空運到休士頓，並於10月29日抵達。

After medical tests and an acclimation process, a healthy Boeier was released into the Gulf of Mexico from Stewart Beach in Galveston on Nov. 4.

經過醫學檢查和一段適應過程後，一隻健康的「博伊爾」11月4日從加爾維斯頓市斯圖爾特海灘被放進墨西哥灣。

新聞辭典

nurse someone back to health：照顧某人恢復健康。例句： She nursed her children back to health when they all had the flu.（當孩子們都得到流感時，她細心照顧讓他們都恢復健康。）

acclimation：名詞，指適應、習慣。例句：Here are some tips help better acclimation.（以下是一些幫助更好適應的提示。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法