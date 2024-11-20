中英對照讀新聞》A blaze burns down a brand-new fire station in Germany that lacked fire alarms德國1座未裝火災警報系統的新消防局被大火燒毀

施塔特塔倫多夫消防局人員看著被焚毀的裝備。（美聯社）

2024/11/20 05:30

◎管淑平

A brand-new fire station in Germany, which was destroyed in a fire, did not have a fire alarm system, local media reported Thursday.

德國1座在大火中被毀的全新消防局，並未安裝火災警報系統，當地媒體週四報導。

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Stadtallendorf fire station in Hesse and destroyed, among other things, the equipment hall and almost a dozen emergency vehicles, German news agency dpa reported.

據德國新聞社報導，這起火災週三清晨發生在黑森邦施塔特塔倫多夫消防局，燒毀了該局裝備室和將近12輛消防緊急救援車輛等多項設施。

Local officials told dpa that no fire alarm system was installed in the building because experts had considered it not necessary — much to the astonishment of many observers now that the station has burned down.

當地官員向德新社表示，該棟建築物並未安裝火災警報系統，因為專家認為沒有必要—這一點在消防局被大火燒毀後，令許多關注此事的人震驚。

The station opened less than a year ago, local media reported.(AP)

當地媒體報導，這座消防局啟用還不到1年。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

burn down：片語，燒毀。例句：The old factory burned down after a lightning strike.（那座老工廠在1場雷擊後被燒毀。）

astonishment：名詞，驚訝、驚奇。例句：She stared in astonishment when she saw the magician disappear.（她看到魔術師消失時，驚訝地瞪大了眼。）

