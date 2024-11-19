中英對照讀新聞》Thailand’s baby pygmy hippo Moo Deng now has an official song in 4 languages 泰國小河馬寶寶Moo Deng現在有4種語言的官方主題曲

泰國春武里府綠山野生動物園2個月大的河馬寶寶Moo Deng，現在有了4種語言的官方主題曲。（美聯社）

2024/11/19 05:30

◎盧永山

In case you can’t get enough of the little pygmy hippo Moo Deng from Thailand, there’s now an official song featuring the internet’s favorite baby animal — released in four languages for her global fans.

如果你對來自泰國的小河馬Moo Deng還不夠痴迷，現在有1首以這隻在網路上受歡迎的動物寶寶為特色的官方主題曲，並以4種語言向她的全球粉絲發行。

The upbeat 50-second song “Moodeng Moodeng,” available in Thai, English, Chinese, Japanese versions, features simple lyrics like “Moo Deng Moo Deng, boing boing boing/ Mommy mommy, play with me.” Its music video consists of short clips of the baby hippo bouncing, playing with her keeper or hanging out with her mom Jona.

這首輕快的50秒歌曲《Moodeng Moodeng》，有泰語、英語、中文和日語版本，歌詞簡單，如「Moo Deng Moo Deng，boing boing boing／媽咪媽咪，和我一起玩」，它的音樂錄影帶是由小河馬蹦蹦跳跳、與飼養員玩耍，或與河馬媽媽「喬娜」相處的短片剪輯而成。

The catchy number was produced and written by well-known Thai composer Mueanphet Ammara, and released by one of Thailand’s largest music companies, GMM Music.

這首動聽易記的歌曲，是由泰國知名作曲家Mueanphet Ammara創作，並由泰國最大音樂公司之一GMM Music發行。

Moo Deng became a global phenomenon just a month after she was unveiled on Facebook by the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand’s southern Chon Buri province.

自從泰國南部春武里府的綠山野生動物園在臉書上展示Moo Deng後，僅1個月時間她就變成1個全球現象。

新聞辭典

hang out：動詞片語，出去玩、消磨時間。例句：We spent a few hours hanging out at the cafe.（我們花了幾小時待在咖啡館裡消磨時間。）

catchy：形容詞，動聽易記的、引起注意的。例句：If some of the candidates were to be elected, they would no doubt think of more trendy, catchy names.（如果某些候選人想要當選，他們無疑會想出更多時髦、易記的名字。）

