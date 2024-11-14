中英對照讀新聞》Winner of ’World’s Ugliest Dog’ contest announced「世界上最醜的狗」比賽公布得獎者

美國哈巴犬「野唐」當選2024年世界最醜的狗。（法新社檔案照）

2024/11/14 05:30

◎孫宇青

The eight-year-old Pekingese named Wild Thang has competed in the World’s Ugliest Dog contest five times, coming second three times before finally taking the top prize this year.

這隻名叫「野唐」的8歲哈巴犬曾五度參加世界最醜的狗比賽，並三度獲得第2名，今年終於拿下最高榮譽。

Wild Thang contracted the viral disease canine distemper as a puppy, according to his biography.

根據野唐的傳記，牠在還是小狗的時候曾感染病毒性疾病犬瘟熱。

"He survived, but not without permanent damage," it says. "His teeth did not grow in, causing his tongue to stay out and his right front leg paddles 24/7."

傳記中寫道：「牠活了下來，但也留下永久性損傷。牠的牙齒沒有往裡頭長，導致牠的舌頭露在外面，以及右前腿無時無刻都在擺動。」

Apart from the physical issues, he is "a healthy, happy Glugly (glamorous/ugly) guy".

撇除身體缺陷，牠是「一個健康、快樂、醜得有魅力（迷人／醜陋）的傢伙」。

He and his owner Ann Lewis took home a cheque for $5,000.（Sky News）

牠和主人安‧路易斯贏得1張面額5000美元的支票。（天空新聞）

新聞辭典

glamorous：形容詞，有魅力的。例句：This could be the most glamorous outfit tonight.（這可能是今晚最迷人的服裝。）

cheque：名詞，支票。例句：The payment for the car has been made by cheque.（車款已透過支票支付。）

