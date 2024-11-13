為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

國際

中英對照讀新聞》Zimbabwe considering first elephant cull in almost four decades 辛巴威考慮近40年來首次撲殺大象

辛巴威1座國家公園內的大象。（路透）

2024/11/13 05:30

◎管淑平

Zimbabwe is considering culling elephants for the first time since 1988 and using the meat to feed people who have been affected by a crippling drought, a cabinet minister said.

辛巴威正考慮自1988年以來首次撲殺大象，將象肉供應給受嚴重乾旱影響的民眾食用，1名內閣部長說。

“Zimbabwe has more elephants than we need and more than its forests can support,” Environment Minister Sithembiso Nyoni told lawmakers in Mount Hampden on Wednesday.

「辛巴威擁有比我們所需數量還多的大象，而且遠超過我國森林的承載力」，環境部長西瑟姆比索‧奈尤尼週三在國會向議員表示。

Discussions are under way about culling some elephants and providing the dried meat "to some communities that need the protein," she said.

有關撲殺一些大象，將象肉乾提供給「一些需要蛋白質的社區」的討論正在進行，她說。

Zimbabwe has 100000 elephants, the world’s second-largest population after neighboring Botswana.

辛巴威擁有10萬頭大象，是全球大象數量第二多的國家，僅次於鄰國波札那。

Zimbabwe’s large elephant herd was destroying large tracts of the southern African nation’s natural habitat, to the detriment of humans and other animals, according to Nyoni.

根據奈尤尼的說法，辛巴威的龐大象群正破壞這個非洲南部國家的大片自然棲息地，對人類和其他動物造成不利影響。

新聞辭典

cull：動詞，（有計畫的）撲殺；名詞形culling。例句：The government is considering culling the overpopulated deer in the national park.（政府正考慮捕殺國家公園內過多的鹿群。）

to the detriment of：片語，對某事或某人造成損害。例句：He worked long hours, to the detriment of his health.（他長時間工作，損害他的健康。）


