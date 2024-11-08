中英對照讀新聞》Climbing toll for Mount Fuji should be as high as 10,000 yen 富士山登山費應高達1萬日圓

日本今年開始以價制量對富士山登山客收費。圖為今年6月19日在日本山梨縣富士山五合目拍攝的收費窗口。（歐新社）

2024/11/08 05:30

◎ 張沛元

Alpinist Ken Noguchi said tighter restrictions are needed to protect Mount Fuji from overtourism, including a much higher mandatory fee to climb the mountain.

（日本）登山家野口健表示，為保護富士山免受過度旅遊（觀光公害）摧殘，需要採取包括收取更高額的強制登山費等的嚴格限制措施。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Born in Boston in 1973, Noguchi conquered Mount Everest when he was 25 years old and became the youngest mountaineer to scale the Seven Summits, the highest peaks on each continent.

1973年生於（美國）波士頓的野口在25歲時征服珠穆朗瑪峰，成為最年輕的成功攻頂7大洲最高峰的登山家。

Noguchi, 50, currently serves as head director of Fujisan Club, a nonprofit organization based in Fuji-Kawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, that aims to protect the natural environment on Mount Fuji.

50歲的野口現任富士山俱樂部理事長，該俱樂部是一個總部設在山梨縣富士河口湖町的非營利組織，宗旨為保護富士山的自然環境。

In an interview with The Asahi Shimbun, he explained what he believes would be the best way to preserve Mount Fuji.

他在接受《朝日新聞》採訪時，說明他認為最能妥善保護富士山的方式。

新聞辭典

as…as：片語，跟…一樣。例句：You are as slow as a snail.（你慢得跟蝸牛一樣。）

mandatory：形容詞，強制的，必須履行的，法定的。例句：It’s mandatory to wear a life vest while snorkeling, even if you are an experienced snorkeler.（即便是有經驗的浮潛者，浮潛時也必須穿救生衣。）

