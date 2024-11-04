中英對照讀新聞》New Vaccine Can Temporarily Neuter Dogs For a Single Year 新疫苗可讓狗狗暫時絕育1年

智利推出1種疫苗，據稱是同類疫苗中的第1種，可以對狗進行1年絕育；示意圖。

2024/11/04 05:30

◎陳成良

Chile has launched a vaccine described as the first of its kind that sterilizes dogs for a year and is expected to be sold in several dozen countries.

智利推出1種疫苗，據稱是同類疫苗中的第1種，可以對狗進行1年絕育，預計將在數十個國家出售。

The injection prevents sexual behavior and reproduction, offering an alternative to irreversible surgical castration, its creators say.

其創造者表示，這種注射可以防止性行為和繁殖，並為不可逆的手術閹割提供1種替代方案。

"This is the first vaccine of this type in the world for dogs," said Leonardo Saenz, from the University of Chile’s veterinary sciences faculty.

智利大學獸醫科學系的萊昂納多‧薩恩斯說：「這是世界上第1種針對狗的此類疫苗。」

The researcher and his team have been working since 2009 to develop the vaccine, which began to be distributed this month in the South American nation.

這位研究人員及其團隊自2009年以來一直在開發這種疫苗，該疫苗本月已在這個南美國家開始分發。

It stimulates antibodies and stops the production of sex hormones for a year in both male and female dogs.

它能刺激抗體，並在雄性和雌性狗中停止性激素的產生，持續1年。

The Egalitte vaccine has been patented in 40 countries, including the United States, Argentina, and Brazil, as well as in the European Union. In Chile, it costs $50 a shot.

Egalitte疫苗已在包括美國、阿根廷和巴西在內的40個國家及歐盟取得專利。在智利，每針的價格為50美元。

新聞辭典

neuter：動詞，去勢，結紮。例句：I took my cat to the vet today to get her neutered.（我今天帶我的貓去獸醫那裡結紮。）

irreversible：形容詞，不可逆轉的；不可挽回的。例句: Aging, like death, is an irreversible process.（衰老像死亡一樣，是一個不可逆轉的過程。）

