    中英對照讀新聞》Columbus was a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe, study finds 研究發現 哥倫布是來自西歐的塞法迪猶太人

    哥倫布遺骸埋葬於西班牙塞維亞主教座堂。（路透）

    哥倫布遺骸埋葬於西班牙塞維亞主教座堂。（路透）

    2024/11/03 05:30

    ◎林家宇

    The 15th-century explorer Christopher Columbus was a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe, Spanish scientists said on Saturday, after using DNA analysis to tackle a centuries-old mystery.

    西班牙科學家表示，透過DNA分析解答出15世紀探險家克里斯多福．哥倫布的數世紀身世之謎，他是一名來自西歐的塞法迪猶太人。

    Several countries have argued over the origins and the final burial place of the divisive figure who led Spanish-funded expeditions from the 1490s onward, opening the way for the European conquest of the Americas.

    數個國家對這名從1490年代起率領由西班牙資助的探險隊，開啟歐洲征服美洲之路的爭議人物的出生和長眠之地爭執不下。

    Many historians have questioned the traditional theory that Columbus came from Genoa, Italy. Other theories range from him being a Spanish Jew or a Greek, to Basque, Portuguese or British.

    許多歷史學家質疑哥倫布來自義大利熱那亞的傳統理論，其它論述從西班牙猶太人、希臘人到巴斯克人、葡萄牙人或英國人不等。

    Around 300,000 Jews lived in Spain before the ’Reyes Catolicos’, Catholic monarchs Isabella and Ferdinand, ordered Jews and Muslims to convert to the Catholic faith or leave the country. Many settled around the world.

    在「天主教雙王」伊莎貝拉和斐迪南下令猶太人和穆斯林皈依天主教否則離開國家前，約有30萬名猶太人居住在西班牙。許多人在世界各地安身立命。

    新聞辭典

    tackle：動詞，處理、解決。例句：Presidential candidates all promised to tackle the current recession.（總統候選人們一致承諾會處理當前的經濟衰退。）

    expedition：名詞，遠征、探險。例句：The human expedition to Mars will be NASA’s next major goal.（人類探索火星是美國航太總署的下個重大目標。）

