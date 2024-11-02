中英對照讀新聞》Artisan cheese seller in a pickle after thieves made off with massive cheddar haul手工起司賣家在竊賊偷走大量切達起司後陷入困境
「2024瑞士起司獎」上月4日在瑞士盧加諾市舉行。圖僅供示意，與本報導內容無直接關聯。（歐新社檔案照）
◎周虹汶
Thieves with a nose for fine cheese have pulled off a massive cheddar ripoff in London.
對優質起司有敏銳嗅覺的竊賊，在倫敦犯下大規模的切達起司盜竊案。
Neal’s Yard Dairy said a con artist posing as a wholesale distributor for a major French retailer had made off with 22 metric tons of award-winning cheddar worth 300,000 British pounds before the company realized it had been scammed and reported the theft on Monday.
「尼爾氏園乳品」說，它意識到自己被騙並在週一通報這起竊案以前，一名騙子冒充法國大型零售商的批發經銷商，偷走了22公噸價值30萬英鎊的得獎切達起司。
“The high monetary value of these cheeses likely made them a particular target for the thieves,” Neal’s Yard Dairy, a distributor, wholesaler, and retailer of British artisanal cheese, said in a statement.
英國手工起司經銷、批發與零售商「尼爾氏園乳品」在一份聲明中說，「這些起司的高貨幣價值可能讓它成了這些竊賊的特定目標。」
Neal’s Yard Dairy has asked international cheesemongers to be on the lookout for the stolen cheese, particularly in 10-kilogram and 24-kilogram blocks.
「尼爾氏園乳品」已要求國際乳酪商留意該些被盜起司，特別是10公斤和24公斤的起司塊。
新聞辭典
pickle：名詞，指醃菜、苦境、困難；動詞，指醃製。例句：How did he get himself in this pickle?（他是怎麼陷入這個困境的？）
lookout：名詞，指守望、警戒、監視、任務、工作、前景。例句：That’s his lookout.（那是他自己的事。）