中英對照讀新聞》Artisan cheese seller in a pickle after thieves made off with massive cheddar haul手工起司賣家在竊賊偷走大量切達起司後陷入困境

2024/11/02 05:30

◎周虹汶

Thieves with a nose for fine cheese have pulled off a massive cheddar ripoff in London.

對優質起司有敏銳嗅覺的竊賊，在倫敦犯下大規模的切達起司盜竊案。

Neal’s Yard Dairy said a con artist posing as a wholesale distributor for a major French retailer had made off with 22 metric tons of award-winning cheddar worth 300,000 British pounds before the company realized it had been scammed and reported the theft on Monday.

「尼爾氏園乳品」說，它意識到自己被騙並在週一通報這起竊案以前，一名騙子冒充法國大型零售商的批發經銷商，偷走了22公噸價值30萬英鎊的得獎切達起司。

“The high monetary value of these cheeses likely made them a particular target for the thieves,” Neal’s Yard Dairy, a distributor, wholesaler, and retailer of British artisanal cheese, said in a statement.

英國手工起司經銷、批發與零售商「尼爾氏園乳品」在一份聲明中說，「這些起司的高貨幣價值可能讓它成了這些竊賊的特定目標。」

Neal’s Yard Dairy has asked international cheesemongers to be on the lookout for the stolen cheese, particularly in 10-kilogram and 24-kilogram blocks.

「尼爾氏園乳品」已要求國際乳酪商留意該些被盜起司，特別是10公斤和24公斤的起司塊。

新聞辭典

pickle：名詞，指醃菜、苦境、困難；動詞，指醃製。例句：How did he get himself in this pickle?（他是怎麼陷入這個困境的？）

lookout：名詞，指守望、警戒、監視、任務、工作、前景。例句：That’s his lookout.（那是他自己的事。）

