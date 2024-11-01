中英對照讀新聞》That Plastic Skeleton Can’t Be Your Plus 1, Police Tell Car Pool Lane Users 警方告訴使用高乘載車道的駕駛人，塑膠骷髏不能當成額外多1人的乘客

美國加州公路巡警查獲民眾讓戴著電影《驚聲尖叫》鬼臉面具的萬聖節裝飾用塑膠骷髏坐在副駕駛座，企圖矇混闖關使用高乘載車道。（擷取自加州聖荷西公路巡警臉書粉絲專頁）

2024/11/01 05:30

◎ 張沛元

Unaccompanied drivers have long used creative tactics to gain access to high-occupancy-vehicle lanes. Mannequins and masked dummies have been known to grace passenger seats as drivers try to fool California Highway Patrol officers and shave a few minutes off a commute.

獨自上路的駕駛人早就會使出創意招數，以便使用高乘載車道。眾所周知，駕駛人會把塑膠模特兒與蒙面假人裝飾於副駕駛座，試圖愚弄（美國）加州公路巡警隊員，並節省一點通勤時間。

While many car-pool culprits hope they can deceive the authorities by placing lifelike forms next to them, a driver recently put a Halloween skeleton with a “Scream” mask in the passenger seat and then used an H.O.V. lane in the San Jose area.

當許多假裝與人共乘的禍首盼能藉由在身旁放置栩栩如生的人形物，來騙過（執法）當局，1名駕駛人日前在副駕駛座放了1具戴著電影《驚聲尖叫》（鬼臉）面具的萬聖節骷髏，然後在（加州）聖荷西地區使用高乘載車道。

An officer was not fooled, even though the skeleton was wearing a seatbelt. He issued a ticket.

儘管這具骷髏繫好安全帶，但1名員警並未上當，還開了1張罰單。

新聞辭典

unaccompanied：形容詞，無人陪伴的，獨自出行的。例句：Unaccompanied minors aged 5 to 12 years old are allowed on international flights, but regulations vary among airlines.（5到12歲無人陪伴的未成年人，可以搭乘國際線航班，但各航空公司的規定有所不同。）

shave something off something：片語動詞，將…減少（一定量）。例句：The direct flight will shave 2 hours off the journey time.（直飛航班將節省2小時的旅途時間。）

culprit：名詞，過失者；罪魁禍首。

