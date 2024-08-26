中英對照讀新聞》Japanese scientists create a smiling robot with 〝living〞 skin 日本科學家製造出擁有「活體」皮膚的微笑機器人

未來機器人將擁有更人性化的皮膚，自我修復成關鍵。（圖取自東京大學）

2024/08/26 05:30

◎陳成良

Japanese scientists have used human cells to develop a substance equivalent to living skin, which can be attached to robotic surfaces to produce a realistic - albeit creepy - smile.

日本科學家利用人類細胞開發出一種等同於活體皮膚的物質，可以附著在機器人表面，呈現出逼真但令人毛骨悚然的微笑。

Researchers from the University of Tokyo published their findings this week, accompanied by a video showing the gooey-looking pink material being stretched into an unsettling grin.

東京大學的研究人員本週發布他們的研究成果，並附上一段影片，展示這種看似黏稠的粉色物質被拉伸成一個令人不安的笑容。

According to their study published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science, they used a "skin-forming cell-laden gel" to create a "robot covered with living skin".

根據他們發表在《細胞報告物理科學》期刊上的研究，他們使用一種「含有細胞的皮膚形成凝膠」，製造出一個「覆蓋著活體皮膚的機器人」。

The biohybrid robot specialists hope that this technology will one day contribute to the development of androids with human-like appearances and abilities.

生物混合機器人專家希望這項技術，未來能夠促進具有類人外觀和能力的仿生人的發展。

The new material could represent a shift away from traditional humanoid robots covered with realistic-looking skin made of silicone rubber, which cannot sweat or heal itself. (AFP)

這種新材料可能標誌著人形機器人技術的轉變，不同於傳統人形機器人覆蓋的矽橡膠製逼真皮膚，這種新型皮膚具有出汗和自我修復的能力。（法新社）

新聞辭典

equivalent：形容詞，相等的，等量的。例句：Men and women doing equivalent jobs should be paid the same amount.（從事等量工作的男女，應被支付相同的酬勞。）

albeit：副詞或連接詞，儘管、雖然。例句：We are making progress, albeit slowly.（我們正在進步，儘管很慢。）

