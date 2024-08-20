中英對照讀新聞》Poland overtakes China as sales market for German products做為德國產品的銷售市場 波蘭超越中國

波蘭超越中國，成為德國第4大出口市場。（路透）

2024/08/20 05:30

◎魏國金

German exporters sold more goods to Poland than to China in the first half of the year, an analysis showed, marking the success of a diversification drive by major German companies as they look to reduce their dependence on the Chinese market.

1份分析顯示，今年前半年，德國出口商銷售到波蘭的商品多於中國，標誌著德國主要企業尋求降低對中國市場依賴的多元化行動奏效。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Major German exporting companies in sectors such as industrial goods and autos have long been pillars of the country’s economy and account for its strong trade surplus, but recent tensions between China and the West have driven a change of focus in export strategies.

在工業產品與汽車產業的主要德國出口公司，向來是該國經濟的支柱，並造就其強勁的貿易順差，但近期中國與西方之間的緊張，促使出口戰略重點產生變化。

Data from Germany’s Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations showed that exports of goods to Poland grew by 4.6% to 48.4 billion euros in the first six months of the year.

德國東歐經濟關係委員會數據顯示，今年前6個月，出口至波蘭的商品成長4.6％至484億歐元。

By contrast, exports to China fell by 2.7% compared with the same period of the previous year to 48.2 billion, said the report.

反觀，該報告說，對中國的出口額較去年同期下降2.7％至482億歐元。

新聞辭典

overtake：追上、超過。例句：She accelerated to overtake the bus.（她加速超越公車）。

account for：說明、對…負有責任。例句：These new features account for the smartphone’s higher price.（這些新特點是這支智慧型手機價格較高的原因）。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法