中英對照讀新聞》New tourist limits get warm welcome in Venice新的遊客限制在威尼斯得到熱烈歡迎

威尼斯祭出一系列措施改善觀光公害問題。（路透）

2024/08/11 05:30

◎林家宇

Venetians and visitors alike welcomed new rules introduced on Thursday to limit the size of tourist groups in the latest effort to reduce overcrowding.

威尼斯人和訪客皆歡迎引進新規範，限制旅遊團規模作為降低過度擁擠的最新措施。

Tourist parties will be capped at 25 people and guides will be barred from using loudspeakers to help the flow of pedestrians and make it more peaceful for residents.

旅遊團將被限制在最多25人，導遊也將被禁止使用大聲公，藉此改善行人人流，並讓當地居民更加安寧。

In April, Venice became the first city in the world to introduce a payment system for visitors in an experiment aimed at dissuading daytrippers from arriving during peak periods.

在4月，威尼斯成為全球首個對訪客引入觀光支付系統的城市，意在試圖打消一日遊遊客於尖峰時期到訪的念頭。

Venice’s historic centre had more than 170,000 residents in 1954, according to city authorities. Last year, they were down to just over 49,000.

據官方說法，威尼斯的歷史中心在1954年住著超過17萬人。去年已降至僅略多於4.9萬人。

The restrictions, which cover the city centre and also the islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello, also got a thumbs-up from some tourists themselves.

限制措施涵蓋威尼斯市中心及穆拉諾、布拉諾和托爾切洛等島嶼，部分遊客亦表示讚賞。

新聞辭典

overcrowding：名詞，過度擁擠。例句：The problem of overcrowding is affecting the city’s quality of life.（過度擁擠的問題正在影響城市的生活品質）

dissuade：動詞，勸阻。例句：Her parents tried to dissuade her from quitting the job.（她的父母試圖勸阻她辭去這份工作）

