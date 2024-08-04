中英對照讀新聞》Robert Downey Jr. returns to Marvel as Doctor Doom小勞勃．道尼以末日博士一角重返漫威

小勞勃．道尼登上聖地牙哥國際漫畫展宣告重返漫威。（法新社）

Robert Downey Jr. stunned fans as he removed a mask during Saturday’s San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel, revealing that the "Iron Man" actor will rejoin the franchise as one of Marvel’s biggest villains named Doctor Doom.

當小勞勃．道尼在聖地牙哥國際漫畫展H廳專場脫下面具，揭曉這位飾演「鋼鐵人」的演員將以名為末日博士的漫威最大反派回歸系列作時，震驚了在場粉絲。

The panel was flooded with hooded figures concealed by masks that resembled the iconic comic book villain known for his skills in both sorcery and science when Downey Jr. revealed himself.

在小勞勃．道尼揭露真面目時，專場擠滿了用面具隱藏面貌，穿戴兜帽的人物，與具備魔法和科學技能聞名的指標性漫畫反派如出一轍。

"I like playing complicated characters," he said as fans began to chant his name.

當粉絲開始呼喊他的名字時，他說：「我喜歡扮演複雜的角色」。

The Russo Brothers, who are returning to direct both "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," believe that while Downey Jr. has a "new mask," he, the rest of the Marvel team, and everyone else has the same task of helping to create the greatest possible experience at the movie theater.

回歸執導「復仇者聯盟：毀滅日」和「復仇者聯盟：秘密戰爭」的羅素兄弟認為，儘管小勞勃．道尼戴上一張新面具，他、其他漫威團隊成員和所有人都肩負相同的任務，那就是協力打造盡可能最優質的戲院觀影體驗。

新聞辭典

stun：動詞，使震驚、使驚訝。例句：Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stunned the whole world.（俄羅斯對烏克蘭的入侵震驚了全世界）

conceal：動詞，隱匿、隱藏。例句：His true identity was concealed for a very long time.（他的真實身分被隱藏了很長一段時間）

