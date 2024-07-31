為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》French sports minister takes a dip in the Seine ahead of Paris Olympics 法國體育部長在巴黎奧運前於塞納河裡小游一下

法國體育部長歐迪亞—卡斯特拉（左）13日在塞納何小游一段。（美聯社）

2024/07/31 05:30

◎管淑平

French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera took a symbolic dip in the Seine on Saturday in a bid to ease concerns about water quality before the start of the Paris Olympics.

法國體育部長艾蜜莉‧歐迪亞—卡斯特拉週六在塞納河裡象徵性地游了一下，試圖在巴黎奧運會揭幕前，化解對水質的擔憂。

Oudea-Castera, dressed in a body suit dove into the famous river after an initial slip and swam a few meters near the Alexandre III bridge, where the Olympic open water swimming competition will be held.

歐迪亞—卡斯特拉穿著連身泳衣，腳步先滑了一下，然後跳入這條著名的河流，在即將舉行奧運公開水域游泳比賽的亞歷山大三世橋附近游了幾公尺。

“We held our promise,” she said to BFMTV, referring to an earlier pledge to swim in the Seine before the Games begin on July 26.

「我們兌現了我們的承諾」，她向BFMTV電視台說，意指日前承諾在奧運7月26日開幕前會在塞納河游泳。

In February, French President Emmanuel Macron promised to take a dip, too. But he added: “I’m not going to give you the date: There’s a risk you’ll be there." (AP)

今年2月，法國總統埃易曼紐‧馬克宏也承諾會下水小游一段，但他又說：「我不會告訴你們日期，否則你就會在場」。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

symbolic：形容詞，象徵性的。例句：Lighting the torch was a symbolic gesture to mark the beginning of the event.（點燃火炬是代表活動開始的象徵動作。）

pledge：名詞，承諾。例句：He made a pledge to support the charity.（他承諾支持這個慈善機構。）

