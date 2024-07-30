中英對照讀新聞》Frozen treats, cold showers and lots of ice; Florida zoo works to protect animals from summer heat 冷凍美食、冷水澡和大量冰塊—佛羅里達動物園努力保護動物免受夏日熱浪

棕櫚灘動物園和保育協會的動物體驗館長麥克‧特雷爾，用軟管為陸龜淋浴。（美聯社）

2024/07/30 05:30

◎盧永山

Temperatures in South Florida this month have reached mid-30s Celsius with humidity reaching 70%, combining for “feels like” temperatures regularly exceeding 38 C.

本月南佛羅里達的氣溫已達到約攝氏35度，濕度達到70％，體感溫度經常超過攝氏38度。

Staff at the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society use a variety of techniques to keep their animals cool. Zookeepers throw large piles of ice into the black bear enclosure for the animals to wallow in. Giant tortoises, native to the islands of the Indian Ocean, enjoy cool showers from a hose.

棕櫚灘動物園和保育協會的員工，使用各種方法來讓動物保持涼爽。動物園管理員將大堆冰塊丟進黑熊圍欄中，讓黑熊在其中打滾。原產於印度洋島嶼的巨型陸龜，可透過軟管享受涼爽的淋浴。

“Even though our animals are acclimatized to the South Florida weather, they look for ways to cool off during the hot days, just like we do,” said Mike Terrell, the zoo’s curator of animal experiences.

這家動物園的動物體驗館長麥克‧特雷爾表示：「儘管我們的動物都已經適應南佛羅里達州的天氣，但在炎熱的日子裡，牠們也會像我們一樣尋找降溫的方法。」

新聞辭典

wallow：動詞，打滾、縱情玩樂。例句：My idea of a holiday is to stay in a five-star hotel and just wallow in luxury for a week.（我心目中的假期，是預訂1家5星級的飯店，縱情享受奢華的1週。）

acclimatize：動詞，適應、習慣。例句：More time will be needed for the troops to become acclimatised to desert conditions.（軍隊需要更多時間，來適應沙漠環境。）

