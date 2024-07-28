中英對照讀新聞》Remains of ancient Papal palace believed to have been found in Rome古代教宗宮殿遺址據信在羅馬出土

空拍機拍攝位於拉特朗聖若望大殿外部的中世紀教宗宮殿遺址。（路透）

2024/07/28 05:30

◎林家宇

The remains of what appears to be a medieval palace where popes lived before they made the Vatican their home have been excavated in Rome prior to renovations for the 2025 Catholic Holy Year, or Jubilee, the Italian Culture Ministry said on Wednesday.

義大利文化部表示，在2025天主教聖年，又稱禧年的翻新工作前夕，在羅馬挖掘出似乎是教宗定居於梵蒂岡前所居住的中世紀宮殿遺址。

"This is an extraordinarily important find for the city of Rome and its medieval history, as no extensive archaeological excavations have ever been carried out in the square in modern times," the ministry said.

文化部表示，「對羅馬這座城市及其中世紀歷史來說，是一次極其重大的發現。近代從未在此座廣場上從事大型考古挖掘」。

The initial structure of the building, which follows Constantine’s declaration of tolerance for Christianity in the Roman Empire in 313, was expanded in stages between the 9th and 13th centuries and housed the papacy until 1305 when it temporarily moved to Avignon in France, the ministry added.

文化部補充，這棟建築的初始結構是在君士坦丁於西元313年頒布寬容羅馬帝國內的基督教後所建。於9世紀至13世紀期間擴建，並作為教宗的住所直到1305年臨時遷移至法國亞維儂。

The area around St John Lateran is being spruced up ahead of the Jubilee, a year-long event starting in December that is expected to attract more than 30 million pilgrims and tourists to the Italian capital.

禧年到來前，羅馬市中心拉特朗聖若望大殿周邊區域正在進行整治。這會是從12月開始長達一年的活動，預料吸引超過3000萬朝聖者和遊客到訪義大利首都。

新聞辭典

renovation：名詞，翻新、整修。例句：Extensive renovations will be carried out on school buildings across the country.（全國各地校舍將進行大規模整修）

extraordinarily：副詞，極其、特別地。例句：This task is extraordinarily difficult for beginners.（這項任務對初學者來說極為困難）

