中英對照讀新聞》No kidding! King Charles III bestows royal title on rare golden goat breed真的沒騙你！國王查爾斯三世授予稀有金山羊品種皇家頭銜

英國國王查爾斯三世十六日造訪英吉利海峽中的海峽群島第二大島根西，授予對當地稀有乳羊品種「皇家金根西山羊」稱號。（美聯社）

2024/07/20 05:30

◎周虹汶

King Charles III has bestowed a royal title on a rare golden goat breed.

查爾斯三世國王授予一種稀有品種金山羊皇家頭銜。

請繼續往下閱讀...

From now on, the breed known for its connection to the island of Guernsey will have the special title of Royal Golden Guernsey Goat. The title, bestowed Tuesday during the king’s visit to the island in the English Channel, will apply to the livestock breed anywhere in the world.

從現在起，這個因與根西島的關係而聞名的品種，將獲得「皇家金根西山羊」的特殊稱號。該頭銜為國王週二訪問英吉利海峽這座島嶼時所授予，將適用於世界任何地方該牲口品種。

As he bestowed the honor, the king petted the small creature and offered a compliment on the shade of its pale blond coat.

授予榮譽時，國王撫摸著這隻小生物，並對牠的淺金色皮毛色澤表示讚賞。

Christopher Price, the chief executive of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, said the honor offers recognition of the breed’s historical significance and its value to biodiversity, the environment and sustainable food production.

「稀有品種生存信託」執行長克里斯托弗．普萊斯說，這項榮譽是對該品種歷史意義及其生物多樣性、環境和永續糧食生產價值的認可。

“Being choosy in what they eat, their grazing can provide very specific environmental benefits,’’ Price said in a statement. ’’We are extremely grateful to his majesty for his continued, greatly valued support for British rare native livestock and equine breeds.”

普萊斯在一份聲明中說，「牠們對食物很挑剔，牠們的放牧能提供非常具體的環境效益。」 「我們極度感謝國王陛下對英國稀有本土牲畜和馬匹品種持續且非常寶貴的支持。」

新聞辭典

bestow：動詞，指贈與、給予、使用、花費、放置、儲藏、供宿。例句：We hardly deserve the praises that were bestowed upon us.（我們當不起這樣的誇讚。）

choosy：形容詞，指挑剔的、難討好的、難伺候的。例句：He’s very choosy about what he eats and drinks.（他對飲食非常挑剔。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法