中英對照讀新聞》 2024 US election vocab: Cheap fakes, Dobbs dads 2024年美國大選詞彙：低成本假訊息、道布斯爸爸們

2024/07/11 05:30

◎孫宇青

Every U.S. national election, a cottage industry of strategists, pollsters and organizers craft brand-new words and phrases to describe the mood of American voters and the politicking aimed at influencing them.

每次美國全國大選，戰略家、民意調查者和組織者都會創造出全新的詞彙和詞組，來描述美國選民的情緒，以及旨在影響他們的政治活動。

Here are some terms of this year:

以下是今年的一些術語：

CHEAP FAKES: Edited online video content, created using basic editing tools or simple face-swapping methods that appear to show something that did not happen.

低成本假訊息：編輯過的線上影片內容，透過基本編輯工具或簡單的換臉方法創造，以無中生有。

DOBBS DADS: Fathers of girls or young women who may have traditionally voted Republican, but who Democrats think will switch parties in November out of concern about their daughters’ reproductive rights after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision. That ruling overturned the constitutional right to have an abortion and ushered in a string of restrictive state abortion measures.（Reuters）

道布斯爸爸們：女孩或年輕女性的父親傳統上可能會投票給共和黨，但民主黨人認為，在最高法院對「道布斯訴傑克森女性衛生組織案」做出裁決後，出於對女兒生殖權的擔憂，他們將在11月轉投民主黨。該裁決推翻憲法保障的墮胎權，並引發一系列限制墮胎的措施。（路透）

新聞辭典

politicking：名詞，政治活動、拉選票。例句：The parites are trying sorts of politicking to earn people’s hearts.（各政黨正嘗試各種政治手段來贏得民心。）

usher：動詞，引領、迎接。例句：She ushered us in her office.（她引領我們進去她的辦公室。）

