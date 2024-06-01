中英對照讀新聞》Shrine honors cats at a Japanese island where they outnumber humans在貓隻數量超過人類的日本一座島上，神社供奉著貓

日本宮城縣東部石卷市田代島上的「貓神社」。（美聯社）

◎周虹汶

On a small island off Japan’s northeastern coast, visitors make offerings at a shrine for unlikely local guardians: cats.

在日本東北海岸外的一座小島上，遊客們在一座神社供奉難以想像的當地守護神：貓。

The “Neko Jinja,” or Cat Shrine, mythologizes cats as guardian angels of Tashirojima, where cats outnumber humans.

「貓神社」將貓神話為田代島的守護天使，當地貓隻數量超過人類。

Legend says the island used to be famous for sericulture and farmers would keep cats because they would chase away rats, protecting the silkworm cocoons from the rodents.

傳說該島曾以養蠶業聞名，而農民養貓是因牠們可驅趕老鼠並保護蠶繭免受該些囓齒動物侵害。

Fishermen on the island have also traditionally believed that cats bring good luck, including large hauls of fish.

該島上的漁民傳統上也相信貓帶來好運，包括收獲大量的魚。

Another legend says fishermen used to watch the cats’ behavior for tips on the coming weather before heading to sea.

另一個傳說則稱，漁民出海前習慣觀察貓咪行為，以了解即將到來的天氣情報。

The islanders have long coexisted with the cats. One day, however, a fisherman accidentally injured a cat while working. Feeling sorry for the injury, the islanders built the shrine for cats.

島民長期以來與這些貓咪共存。然而有一天，一名漁民工作時不小心傷害了一隻貓。島民們為這起傷害感到難過，為貓建了這個神社。

新聞辭典

outnumber：動詞，指數量上超過。例句：In our office the men outnumber the women three to one.（我們辦公室男多於女，比例為3比1。）

haul：動詞，指用力拉、拖重物；名詞，指（贓物或非法物品的）一大批、漁獲量、旅程。例句：He hauled herself up into the tree.（他費勁地爬上了樹。)

