中英對照讀新聞》Not happily ever after? Cyprus police probe 133 ’fake’ weddings從此不幸福快樂？賽普勒斯警方調查133件「假」婚禮

2024/02/03 05:30

◎周虹汶

Law enforcement agencies in Cyprus, Latvia and Portugal have made 15 arrests involving dozens of alleged marriages of convenience on the eastern Mediterranean island, police in Cyprus said on Wednesday.

賽普勒斯警方週三說，賽普勒斯、拉脫維亞和葡萄牙的執法機構已逮捕15人，他們涉嫌參與這個地中海東部島嶼上的數十件策略婚姻。

The operation by EU enforcement agency Europol headed by Cyprus police arrested 13 people in Cyprus on Jan. 29, and two arrests in Portugal and Latvia on the same day.

這起由賽普勒斯警方主導的歐洲聯盟執法機構「歐洲刑警組織」的行動，1月29日在賽普勒斯逮捕13人，同日另在葡萄牙和拉脫維亞逮捕2人。

"Investigations revealed evidence against a number of people alleged to be involved in 133 sham marriages in Cyprus, involving women from Portugal and Latvia, and men from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh," Cyprus police said in a statement.

賽普勒斯警方在一份聲明中說道，「調查發現指向一些人涉嫌於賽普勒斯參與133起假結婚的證據，來自葡萄牙和拉脫維亞的女性以及來自印度、巴基斯坦和孟加拉的男性涉入。」

Authorities said they were investigating conspiracy to commit a crime, aiding and abetting illegal entry, forgery, fraudulent matrimony and forcing victims into fake marriages to get EU residency permits.

當局說，他們正調查共謀犯罪、協助和教唆非法入境、偽造、欺詐婚姻和強迫受害者假結婚以取得歐盟居留許可的行為。

新聞辭典

sham：名詞，指假象、騙局、冒牌貨；動詞，指假裝；形容詞，指虛假的、假裝的。例句：She isn’t really upset - she’s just shamming.（她不是真的難過——她只是裝裝樣子。）

abet：動詞，指教唆、慫恿、夥同作案。例句：Her accountant had aided and abetted her in the fraud.（她的會計師與她合謀詐騙。）

