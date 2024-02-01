中英對照讀新聞》In Mexico, modern art is for dogs too as exhibition opens 墨西哥展覽開幕 狗狗也可以欣賞現代藝術

墨西哥城塔馬約博物館舉辦一場人和狗可以相偕參觀的展覽。（路透檔案照）

2024/02/01 05:30

◎孫宇青

Dogs and the special bond they have with humans have inspired artists for thousands of years.

數千年來，狗狗和人類之間的特殊連結一直是藝術家的靈感來源。

Now, the Museo Tamayo in Mexico City has put together an exhibition of modern art pieces that both humans and their furry friends can visit.

現在，墨西哥城塔馬約博物館舉辦一場現代藝術作品的展覽，人類和他們的毛夥伴都能參觀。

Lorenza Errasti, curatorial assistant for the museum’s collection, said the exhibition is a selection of works from the museum’s collection and was designed so that both dogs and owners can experience the works.

博物館藏品策展助理洛倫札‧埃拉斯蒂表示，這場展覽的作品是從館內藏品中精選出來的，目的是讓狗狗和主人都能欣賞這些作品。

"The readings of the exhibition are based on emotions," she said. "And the affectionate relationship that exists between an owner and their dog is always there, and even more so now that we open this space for that."（Reuters）

她說：「對展覽的解讀乃基於情感，而主人和狗狗之間的深情關係始終存在，現在我們為此開設這個空間，更是展現這種關係。」（路透）

新聞辭典

reading：名詞，解讀方法、理解方法。例句：The experts’ reading of the situation is that the two countries will negotiate.（專家的對形勢的解讀是，這兩國會展開談判。）

affectionate：形容詞，深情的、有感情的。例句：At the end of the film, the couple gave each other an affectionate hug.（影片的最後，這對夫婦給了彼此一個深情的擁抱。）

