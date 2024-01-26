中英對照讀新聞》The storied office building will receive a second life 這幢知名的辦公大樓將獲新生

美國紐約市的地標性建築之一熨斗大廈將從辦公大樓改建為高檔公寓。（法新社）

2024/01/26 05:30

◎張沛元

The Flatiron, the storied office building in the heart of Manhattan that has recently fallen on hard times, will be converted into luxury housing, its owners announced on Thursday.

這幢位於（美國紐約市）曼哈頓中心地區、近來陷入困頓的知名辦公大樓的所有人週四宣布，「熨斗大樓」將改建為豪宅。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The proposed redevelopment by the new owners is aimed at starting a second life for the Flatiron and moving past a dramatic period in which its fate seemed uncertain. In March, a little-known buyer won an auction for the building, only to disappear without paying.

這項由該大樓新所有人提出的重建計劃，目的在於為「熨斗大廈」開啟新生，以及揮別該大樓看似命運未卜的一段戲劇性時期。（去年）3月，一位鮮為人知的買家在該大樓的拍賣會中得標，但卻沒付款便銷聲匿跡。

The building’s future as housing began to take shape this week when the Brodsky Organization, a residential developer, bought a stake in the 22-story, triangular-shaped tower on Fifth Avenue.

在住宅開發商「布羅茨基組織」買下這幢位於第五大道的22層樓的三角形塔樓的股份後，「熨斗大樓」改為住宅的未來在本週逐漸成形。

新聞辭典

fall on hard times：片語，經濟困難，生活艱難。例句：There is no reliable safety net for people who fall on hard times.（沒有幫助生活困頓者的可靠安全網。）

take shape：片語，（構想、計畫等）成形；有了模樣。例句：After months of negotiation, a ceasefire agreement is gradually taking shape.（經過數月談判，停火協議正逐漸成形。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法