中英對照讀新聞》The largest male specimen of the world’s most venomous spider has been found in Australia澳洲發現世界最毒蜘蛛的最大雄性標本

毒液有劇毒的雪梨漏斗網蜘蛛，最大雄性標本「大力士」目前保存於澳洲爬行動物公園。（美聯社）

2024/01/13 05:30

◎周虹汶

With fangs that could pierce a human fingernail, the largest male specimen of the world’s most venomous arachnid has found a new home at the Australian Reptile Park where it will help save lives after a member of the public discovered it by chance.

在一位民眾偶然發現牠以後，尖牙可刺穿人類指甲的世界最毒蛛形綱動物的最大雄性標本，於澳洲爬行動物公園找到了新家，牠將在那裡協助拯救性命。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The deadly Sydney funnel-web spider dubbed “Hercules” was found on the Central Coast, about 50 miles north of Sydney, and was initially given to a local hospital, the Australian Reptile Park said in a statement Thursday.

澳洲爬行動物公園週四在一份聲明中表示，這隻綽號「大力士」的致命雪梨漏斗網蜘蛛，是在雪梨以北約50英里的中央海岸發現的，一剛開始被送往當地醫院。

Spider experts from the nearby park retrieved it and soon realized it was the largest male specimen ever received from the public in Australia.

附近的這間公園的蜘蛛專家把牠取回，很快意識到牠是澳洲有史以來從大眾收到的最大雄性標本。

The spider measured 7.9 centimeters from foot to foot, surpassing the park’s previous record-holder from 2018, the male funnel-web named “Colossus”.

這隻蜘蛛從腳到腳的長度為7.9公分，超過該園先前2018年紀錄保持者——名為「大塊頭」的雄性漏斗網蜘蛛。

新聞辭典

venomous：名詞，指分泌毒液的、有毒腺的、有毒的、憤恨的；咬牙切齒的。例句：She has launched a venomous attack against the newspaper.（她憤怒地抨擊了那家報紙。）

by chance：片語，指偶然地、意外地。例句：I met him by chance yesterday.（我昨天偶然遇見他。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法