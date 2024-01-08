中英對照讀新聞》Thailand sends 3 orangutans rescued from illicit wildlife trade back to Indonesia 泰國將3隻從非法野生動物貿易中獲救的紅毛猩猩送回印尼

紅毛猩猩在曼谷蘇凡納布機場等待登機回家。（美聯社）

2024/01/08 05:30

◎陳成良

Three trafficked Sumatran orangutans were sent back from Thailand to Indonesia on Thursday as part of a joint effort between the countries to tackle the illegal wildlife trade.

週四，3隻被販運的蘇門答臘紅毛猩猩從泰國被送回印尼，這是兩國共同努力打擊非法野生動物貿易的一環。

Nobita and Shizuka, both 7 years old, and Brian, 5 years old, had been living at a wildlife sanctuary in the western Thai province of Ratchaburi. After the repatriation, there are no more trafficked orangutans currently under the care of Thai authorities, officials said.

7歲的大雄和靜香，以及5歲的布萊恩，一直住在泰國西部叻武里府一個野生動物保護區。官員稱，遣返後，目前泰國當局不再監管任何被販運的猩猩。

The orangutans were transported from the sanctuary to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport before being put on a plane to Jakarta. Thai officials said Indonesia covers the cost for transportation and the animals’ health examinations.

這些紅毛猩猩被從保護區運送到曼谷蘇凡納布國際機場，然後被送上飛往雅加達的飛機。泰國官員說，印尼承擔運輸和動物健康檢查的費用。

Thai and Indonesian officials fed the animals bananas and dragon fruit while they were being displayed inside their crates at the Bangkok airport before they were taken onto the plane. (AP)

泰國和印尼官員在這些動物被帶上飛機之前，在曼谷機場將牠們展示在板條箱內，並餵牠們吃香蕉和火龍果。

（美聯社）

新聞辭典

illicit：形容詞，非法的，不正當的，不被允許的。例句：The soccer player was suspended for using illicit drugs.（這名足球選手因使用禁藥遭禁賽。）

repatriation：名詞，遣送回國、歸國。例句：We look forward to the repatriation of our citizens.（我們期待我國公民返鄉。）

