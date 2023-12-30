中英對照讀新聞》Plane breaks through thin ice on Minnesota ice fishing lake飛機衝破明尼蘇達州冰釣湖上的薄冰

美國明尼蘇達州上紅湖不時發生民眾受困冰上。圖為美國緬因州境內湖泊，僅供示意，與本報導內容無直接關聯。（美聯社檔案照）

◎周虹汶

A light plane carrying ice anglers broke through thin ice as it tried to land on a large lake in northwestern Minnesota on Tuesday, the same lake where authorities had to rescue dozens of anglers who became trapped on an ice floe two days earlier.

一架載有冰釣者的輕型飛機在試圖降落於明尼蘇達州西北部一個大湖時衝破了薄冰，兩天前當局才在同一處湖泊營救了受困於一大塊浮冰上的數十名垂釣者。

Upper Red Lake is considered one of Minnesota’s premier ice fishing lakes, but the ice remains thin amid higher-than-normal temperatures.

上紅湖被視為明尼蘇達州首屈一指的冰釣湖泊之一，但冰面在氣溫高於正常水準的情況下依然很薄。

In Tuesday morning’s incident, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot of the Cessna 172 identified what he believed was a safe landing area. But he had difficulty slowing down because of the lack of snow.

據貝爾特拉米郡警長辦公室表示，在周二早晨的這起事件中，這架塞斯納172型飛機的駕駛確認了他相信安全的著陸區域。但因缺少積雪，他難以減速。

“The unseasonably warm weather combined with recent rain have resulted in inconsistent ice conditions,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “At least four inches of clear, new ice is recommended for walking. Ice can never be considered 100 percent safe.” (AP)

「反常的溫暖天氣加上最近降雨，導致冰況不穩定」，該警長辦公室在一份新聞稿中說。「步行建議至少要有4英吋厚的透明新冰。冰面永遠不能被視為百分之百安全。」（美聯社）

新聞辭典

premier：名詞，指首相、總理；形容詞，指首位的、首要的、最早的、最先的。例句：That is Europe’s premier port.（那是歐洲第一大港。）

unseasonably：副詞，指天氣反常地、不合時令地、不合季節地。例句：The weather was unseasonably cold most of the month.（本月大部分時間天氣異常寒冷。）

