中英對照讀新聞》The Dutch government has taken another step toward donating 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine 荷蘭政府向烏克蘭捐贈18架F-16戰機又邁出一步

8月20日，烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（左二）與荷蘭看守總理在荷蘭南部城市埃因霍溫一座空軍基地，視察F-16戰機。（美聯社）

2023/12/25 05:30

◎陳成良

The Dutch government announced Friday it is preparing to give 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, in a boost for the embattled nation that is growing increasingly anxious about aid from its Western allies.

荷蘭政府週五宣布，準備向烏克蘭提供18架F-16戰機，這對這個四面楚歌的國家來說是一個鼓舞，因為這個國家愈來愈擔心西方盟友的援助。

The Dutch defense minister, Kajsa Ollongren, sent a letter to parliament outlining the plan to donate the sophisticated jets that was first unveiled in the summer.

荷蘭國防部長歐龍仁致函國會，概述今年夏天首次宣布的捐贈先進戰機計畫。

Friday’s decision is a significant step toward sending the planes into the skies over Ukraine, but did not say when they will be delivered.

週五的决定是朝著將這些飛機送入烏克蘭上空邁出的重要一步，但沒有說明何時交付。

The government said the move “allows personnel and budget to be allocated to prepare the devices” to be sent to Ukraine. (AP)

（荷蘭）政府表示，此舉「允許分配人員和預算來準備這些設備」，以便送往烏克蘭。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

embattled：形容詞，指危機四伏的、處境艱難的。例句：This embattled army finally surrendered.（這支軍隊四面楚歌，最後投降。）

allocate：動詞，分配、分派。例句：The teacher allocates task among students.（老師在學生之間分派工作。）

