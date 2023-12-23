中英對照讀新聞》A Kentucky family gets an early gift: an owl in their Christmas tree肯塔基州一戶家庭提早收到一份禮物：有隻貓頭鷹在他們的耶誕樹裡

美國「魔毯清潔」公司老闆海耶斯上月27日在肯塔基州萊辛頓市家中的耶誕樹裡發現一隻貓頭鷹。（美聯社）

One Kentucky family got a little something extra when they picked out their Christmas tree this year: an owl.

肯塔基州一戶家庭挑選今年耶誕樹時得到了一點額外的東西：一隻貓頭鷹。

Lexington resident Michele White told WDKY-TV that it’s a tradition for the family to pick out a Christmas tree every year and this year seemed no different. They had the tree in their home for four days and didn’t notice anything unusual.

萊辛頓市居民米雪兒．懷特告訴WDKY-TV電視台，每年挑選一棵耶誕樹是這個家的傳統，今年似乎也不例外。他們把這棵樹放在家裡4天，沒發現任何異常。

Bobby Hayes, who owns Magic Carpet Cleaning and was at the home while the family was out, first noticed the bird after plugging in a piece of equipment and seeing the tree start to sway.

待在家的鮑比．海耶斯是「魔毯清潔」公司老闆，當家人外出時，他第一次注意到了這隻鳥，在插上一組設備的電源並看到樹開始搖晃以後。

“The owl crawled up into the tree further,” Hayes said. “It took me several minutes to even find it.”

「牠進一步爬進樹裡」，海耶斯說。「花了我好幾分鐘才找到牠。」

He sent photos to White, who said she was glad he was there to deal with the animal. Hayes said he was able to safely release the owl in the family’s backyard.

他把照片傳給懷特，懷特說她很高興他在那裡和這隻動物打交道。海耶斯說，他能夠在家裡的後院安全地釋放這隻貓頭鷹。

