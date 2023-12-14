中英對照讀新聞》Parents warned after cracking eggs on toddlers’ heads in TikTok trend 跟隨抖音流行在幼兒頭上敲蛋的父母遭到警告

在孩子頭上敲蛋的影片在抖音廣為流行，但醫學專家對這類舉措不予認同。示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

2023/12/14 05:30

◎孫宇青

TikTok’s latest trend, parents cracking an egg on a young child’s head, has been criticised by medical experts over the potential damage it could do.

父母在年幼孩童頭上敲蛋是抖音平台最新流行，但醫學專家批評此舉隱藏傷害。

The videos, many of which use the hashtag #eggprank, usually show a parent with a young child in the kitchen.

有很多這類影片加上「#eggprank」（蛋的惡作劇）的標籤，場景通常是父母親之一和一名孩子在廚房裡。

The parent takes a raw egg and tells the child they’re going to crack it, but instead of doing so in a pan or a bowl, they crack it on the child’s head before pouring the egg into a bowl or pan.

這位父母親拿起一顆生蛋，向孩子說他們準備敲碎這顆蛋，但父母親並沒有在碗盤上敲碎，而是在孩子頭上敲，再將蛋液倒入碗盤中。

The phenomenon has gone viral, despite it causing some of the children to cry or leaving them looking upset and stunned.

儘管此舉造成某些孩子哭泣，或導致他們一臉難過或驚嚇，但這個現象仍爆紅。

Videos using the hashtag had more than 670m views, and some of them were clocking up as many as six million views each.

加上該標籤的影片累計超過6億7000萬觀看次數，其中有些影片更多達600萬觀看次數。

However, medical experts have warned that the prank could have side-effects, including bruising on the head or spreading germs.

然而，醫學專家警告，這種惡作劇可能夾帶副作用，包括孩子頭部瘀青或散播細菌。

新聞辭典

go viral：慣用片語，爆紅、廣傳。例句：The video of a cat teasing a dog went viral overnight.（一隻貓欺負一隻狗的影片，在一夕間爆紅。）

clock up：動詞片語，達到...數值。例句：She clocked up ten hours’ work yesterday.（她昨天上班10小時。）

