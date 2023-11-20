中英對照讀新聞》A new RSV shot for infants is in short supply 嬰兒呼吸道融合病毒新疫苗供應短缺

針對嬰兒呼吸道融合病毒（RSV）的新疫苗「Beyfortus」供不應求。（美聯社）

2023/11/20 05:30

◎陳成良

A new shot for infants against RSV is in short supply, and U.S. health officials told doctors they should prioritize giving the drug to babies at the highest risk of severe disease.

一種針對嬰兒呼吸道融合病毒（RSV）的新疫苗供應短缺，美國衛生官員告訴醫生，他們應該優先給患嚴重疾病風險最高的嬰兒注射這種藥物。

Infants less than 6 months who have chronic lung disease or other underlying conditions should be given priority, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told doctors in a Monday evening advisory.

美國疾病管制暨預防中心在週一晚間的一份通知中告訴醫生，患有慢性肺病或其他潛在病症的6個月以下嬰兒，應該優先接種。

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common cause of coldlike symptoms that can be dangerous for young children. A seasonal virus, it’s being widely reported in the southern United States and is expected to continue to spread over the next month or two.

RSV，或稱「呼吸道融合病毒」，是引起類感冒症狀的常見原因，對幼兒來說可能很危險。做為一種季節性病毒，它在美國南部被廣泛通報，預計將在未來1至2個月內繼續傳播。

The new, one-time shot is a lab-made antibody that helps the immune system fight off the virus. Sold under the brand name Beyfortus, the drug was developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi. (AP)

這種新的一次性疫苗是一種實驗室製造的抗體，可幫助免疫系統抵抗病毒。這種藥物的品牌名稱是「Beyfortus」，由阿斯特捷利康和賽諾菲開發。

（美聯社）

新聞辭典

prioritise︰給予…優先權，把事情優先順序排好。例句：You must learn to prioritize your work.（你必須學著排好工作的優先順序。）

chronic：形容詞，（疾病）慢性的；延續很長的。例句：A chronic shortage of hard currency has limited that country’s imports for three decades.（由於長期缺乏強勢貨幣，30年來那個國家的進口一直受到限制。）

