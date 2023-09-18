中英對照讀新聞》Longest alligator in Mississippi history captured by hunters 獵人捕獲密西西比州歷來最長短吻鱷

密西西比州4名居民近日在當地向日葵河捕獲巨大短吻鱷，重約364公斤，長度約4.3公尺，成為該州有紀錄以來最長的鱷魚。（美聯社）

2023/09/18 05:30

◎陳成良

A group of hunters have captured the longest alligator ever to be recorded in Mississippi, according to the state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

據密西西比州野生動物、漁業和公園部稱，一群獵人捕獲了密西西比州有紀錄以來最長的短吻鱷。

It weighed 802.5 pounds (364 kilograms) and measured 14 feet, 3 inches (4.3 meters) long, breaking the previous record by over 2 inches, the department said.

該部門稱，這隻短吻鱷重802.5磅（364公斤），身長14呎3英吋（4.3公尺），以超出2英吋多，打破之前的紀錄 。

After capturing the animal, the hunters hoisted it with a forklift and posed for a picture at Red Antler Processing in the Mississippi Delta town of Yazoo City.

捕獲這隻動物後，獵人們用叉車將其吊起，並在密西西比三角洲小城鎮亞祖的「紅鹿角加工廠」合影留念。

The area is located in a designated alligator hunting zone. Mississippi’s alligator hunting season opens on the last Friday in August each year. In 2023, the season ends Sept. 4.

該地區位於指定的短吻鱷狩獵區。密西西比州的短吻鱷狩獵季在每年8月的最後一個週五開始。2023年的狩獵季於9月4日結束。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

alligator：名詞，短吻鱷。crocodile則是一種「鹹水鱷」，雖然alligator和crocodile都是鱷魚類動物，但牠們是不同的物種。例句：This is a movie about an alligator being infuriated by humans.（這是一部有關短吻鱷被人類激怒的電影。）

hoist：動詞，抬起，升起，吊起。例句：The nurses hoisted the patient onto the operating table.（護士們抬起該患者放在手術台上。）

