中英對照讀新聞》Matej Mohoric fights tears after winning Tour de France 19th stage by 0.004 seconds 馬泰‧摩荷里奇以0.004秒之差贏得環法自由車賽第19站後強忍淚水

馬泰．摩荷里奇確定贏得今年環法第19站賽事後，激動落淚。（美聯社）

2023/08/23 05:30

◎管淑平

Matej Mohoric fought tears of relief after edging Kasper Asgreen to win the Tour de France’s closest ever stage finish on Friday.

馬泰．摩荷里奇週五險勝卡斯柏泰．阿斯格林，贏得環法歷來勝負差距最接近的一站後，強忍著因感到釋然而落下的淚水。

The Slovenian rider broke down after winning, fought tears during the award ceremony for the 19th stage, and again struggled with his emotions as he spoke about his perfectly timed race – the fifth fastest stage in Tour history.

這名斯洛維尼亞自由車騎手獲勝後情緒潰堤，在第19站頒獎典禮中忍著淚，之後當談到完美掌握時間的這場比賽，又忍不住激動—他的成績是環法史上速度第5快的一站。

Mohoric covered his face and sobbed when confirmation came that he clinched his third ever stage win.

摩荷里奇在確認他拿下他生涯第三個賽段冠軍時，掩面啜泣。

“It means a lot because it’s just hard and cruel to be a professional cyclist,” Mohoric said. (AP)

「這意義重大，因為當個職業自由車手很艱辛又刻苦」，摩荷里奇說。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

edge：動詞，險勝。We edged out the three-time champion team by less than a second.（我們以不到1秒之差，驚險擊敗三屆冠軍隊伍。）

break down：片語，情緒崩潰，痛哭。例句：He broke down in tears when he learned the news.（當他得知消息後，情緒崩潰痛哭。）

