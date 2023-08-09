中英對照讀新聞》Prince Harry and Meghan Markle part ways with Spotify 哈利王子和梅根‧馬克爾和Spotify拆夥

哈利王子與妻子梅根。（法新社）

The production company founded by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are splitting ways with Spotify less than a year after the debut of their podcast “ Archetypes."

哈利王子和他妻子梅根創立的製作公司，在他們的網路廣播節目「原型」推出不到一年後，與Spotify拆夥。

It is unclear why the podcast, hosted by Meghan, is leaving the platform but Spotify and Archewell Audio said in a joint statement that the decision was mutual.

不清楚這個由梅根主持的節目為什麼離開該平台，但是Spotify和製作公司Archewell Audio在聯合聲明中說，這是雙方共同的決定。

Archewell landed a multiyear partnership with Spotify in 2020 to create podcasts and shows that would tell stories through diverse voices and perspectives.

Archewell在2020年獲得Spotify的多年夥伴關係合約，製作網路廣播和節目，透過多元聲音和觀點訴說故事。

The podcast premiered in August last year. It topped Spotify charts in seven countries and it won the top podcast award at the People’s Choice awards last year. (AP)

該節目去年首播，在7個國家登上Spotify排行榜冠軍，並且贏得去年「全美民選獎」最佳網路廣播節目獎。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

part ways with：片語，分道揚鑣，分開。例句：The lead singer decided to part ways with the band to pursue his solo career.（這名主唱決定與該樂團分道揚鑣，展開他的單飛生涯。）

land：動詞，獲得，取得。例句：I just landed a great job.（我剛得到一份很棒的工作。）

