《中英對照讀新聞》Miki House taps ’Made in Japan’ appeal for kids pyjamas as home market shrinks 三起商行利用「日本製造」魅力 在本國市場衰退下推銷兒童睡衣

2023/08/03 05:30

◎孫宇青

Japan’s Miki House, a maker of luxury baby and children’s goods in a country with ever-fewer births, is looking overseas for both production and customers for products like its 100,000 yen pyjamas.

在出生率屢創新低的日本，高級嬰兒及孩童用品廠商三起商行正尋求將生產移往海外，並為要價10萬日圓的睡衣等產品開拓海外市場。

請繼續往下閱讀...

President Hisaichi Kimura said the Osaka-based company, which has developed a global reputation based on Japanese technology and quality, has turned beyond its shores as its workforce shrinks.

社長木村久一表示，總部位於大阪的三起商行憑藉日本技術與品質建立全球名聲，但隨著日本勞動力減少，公司已著眼海外。

The clothier has endeared itself to generations of parents with attention to detail, such as techniques in attaching buttons to keep them from becoming a choking hazard. But as Japan’s population ages, demand is decreasing.

這家服飾商因注重產品細節，像是縫製鈕扣、避免鈕扣成為造成窒息的危險物等技術，受到好幾個世代父母的喜愛。但隨著日本人口老化，產品需求逐漸下滑。

Now, about 60% of total sales come from overseas, where Miki House operates 95 stores in 16 countries and regions.

現在，三起商行總營收約有6成來自海外16個國家或地區的95間分店。

新聞辭典

appeal：名詞，魅力、吸引力。例句：The movie "Titanic" still has a wide appeal even in 2023.（即使到了2023年，電影《鐵達尼號》依舊廣受歡迎。）hazard：名詞，危險；危害物。例句：There is a flood hazard around here.（這一帶有水災隱患。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法