中英對照讀新聞》South Koreans become a year or two younger as traditional way of counting age scrapped廢除傳統年齡算法 南韓人年輕1至2歲

南韓發布年齡算法的新規定，民眾互相討論。（路透檔案照）

2023/07/20 05:30

◎孫宇青

South Koreans became a year or two younger on 28 June as new laws that require using only the international method of counting age took effect.

隨著要求僅使用國際年齡算法的新法律生效，南韓人在6月28日這天變得年輕1至2歲。

Under the age system most commonly used in South Koreans’ everyday life, people are deemed to be a year old at birth and a year is added every Jan. 1.

根據南韓民眾日常生活中常用的年齡系統，人們出生即是1歲，每年1月1日再加1歲。

The country has since the early 1960s used the international norm of calculating from zero at birth and adding a year on every birthday for medical and legal documents. But many South Koreans continued to use the traditional method for everything else.

1960年代早期開始，南韓開始在醫療和法律文件上使用國際標準計算年齡，即出生為0歲，每年生日再加1歲。但許多南韓人持續在其他方面使用傳統算法。

The third age system exists in South Korea for conscription, school entrance and calculating the legal age to drink alcohol and smoke: a person’s age is calculated from zero at birth and a year is added on Jan. 1. Officials said that method would remain for the time being.（Reuters）

第3套年齡系統則持續用於南韓人的兵役、學年和飲酒、抽菸的合法年齡：即一個人出生為0歲，每年1月1日加1歲。官員說，這套算法暫時還會存在。（路透）

新聞辭典

deem：動詞，認為、視為。例句：Not paying the application fee on time will be deemed qualification relinquishment.（未準時繳交報名費，將被視為放棄資格。）

conscription：名詞，徵兵。例句：The government is considering reimplementing conscription.（政府正考慮重新實施徵兵制。）

