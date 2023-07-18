中英對照讀新聞》Search underway for missing pet wallaby in rural Oklahoma town（奧克拉荷馬州偏僻小鎮正在尋找失踪的寵物小袋鼠）

奧克拉荷馬州偏僻的布蘭查德社區正在尋找一隻失踪的寵物小袋鼠。 （擷取自網路）

2023/07/18 05:30

◎盧永山

A search is underway in the rural Oklahoma community of Blanchard for a missing pet wallaby.

奧克拉荷馬州偏僻的布蘭查德社區正在尋找一隻失踪的寵物小袋鼠。

The animal, which is similar to a kangaroo, but smaller, escaped its backyard enclosure on July 5 and is believed to be in some thick woods near the edge of town, said Diana Daniels, city clerk in Blanchard, which is about 48 kilometers south of Oklahoma City.

布蘭查德鎮秘書戴安娜‧丹尼爾斯表示，這種動物與袋鼠相似，但體型較小，7月5日逃離後院圍欄，據信目前躲在該鎮邊緣附近的茂林中，該鎮距離奧克拉馬市以南約48公里。

Daniels says the animal is not typically aggressive, but might kick if it’s cornered.

丹尼爾斯說，這種動物通常不具有攻擊性，但如果牠被逼到絕境，可能會踢人。

It is legal to own a wallaby in Oklahoma, but the animal should be registered with the town, Daniels said.

丹尼爾斯說，在俄克拉荷馬州擁有小袋鼠是合法的，但這種動物應該在該鎮登記。

The wallaby’s owner Gil Gilbreath tells Fox 25 that the animal is typically shy and “a little skittish.”

小袋鼠的主人吉爾．吉爾布雷斯對Fox 25電視台表示，這種動物通常很害羞，而且「有點容易受驚」。

Gilbreath said he’s still working to tame the animal and as a result, “he’s going to be hard to catch when we find him.”

吉爾布雷斯說，他仍在努力馴服這隻動物，因此，「當我們找到牠時，牠將很難被抓住」。

新聞辭典

cornered：形容詞，有角的，被逼至絕境的。例句：She had me cornered between the porch and her car.（她把我逼到門廊和她的車之間。）

skittish：形容詞，怯懦的，易受驚的。例句：His eyes were wild around the edges, like a skittish horse.（他的眼睛邊緣狂野，就像一匹受驚的馬。）

