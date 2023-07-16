中英對照讀新聞》Young crown prince is meant to embody Jordan’s future, but his generation faces bleak prospects年輕的王儲意在展現約旦的未來，但他這一代人面臨黯淡的前景

約旦首都安曼一所醫院外懸掛的約旦國王、王后、王儲與王子妃的照片。（美聯社）

Visitors to Jordan this month noticed a new addition to the royal portraits over highways and hospitals. The 28-year-old Crown Prince Hussein and his glamorous Saudi bride, Rajwa Alseif, now beam down at motorists stuck in Amman traffic.

本月到約旦的觀光客會注意到在公路和醫院上懸掛的王室肖像新增了一幅。28歲的王儲胡笙和他迷人的沙烏地新娘拉傑瓦．艾塞夫，現在他們俯瞰著堵塞在安曼交通中的駕駛人。

Their royal wedding represented the pinnacle of the monarchy’s efforts to establish Hussein as the face of Jordan’s next generation — a future king who can modernize the country, slash the red tape and set loose the talents of its bulging young population. Of nearly 10 million people in Jordan, almost two-thirds are under 30.

他們的王室婚禮代表著約旦王室要確立胡笙為約旦新一代代言人的努力的高峰 － 一位能讓約旦現代化，摒棄繁文縟節，釋放龐大年輕人口才能的未來國王。在約旦近1000萬人口中，將近3分之2是30歲以下。

But in the dilapidated streets of the poorer districts in the capital, Amman, and in the dusty villages of the countryside, there is little hope for change. Almost half of all young Jordanians are jobless. Those with means dream of lives abroad. Many grumble but few speak out — the government is quick to quash hints of dissent.

但是在首都安曼較貧窮地區的破敗街道上，以及在約旦鄉間沙塵漫天的村落，鮮有改變的希望。約旦所有年輕人中近半數沒有工作，有收入的人夢想著國外的生活。許多人喃喃不滿，但少有人說出口—政府會很快壓制不滿的暗示。

新聞辭典

pinnacle：名詞，小尖塔、頂點、尖峰。例句：She is at the pinnacle of her profession.（她正處於職業的巔峰。）

dilapidated：形容詞，荒廢的、失修的、殘破的。例句：The house is very dilapidated but it has possibilities.（這間房子非常破舊，但它有可能性。）

