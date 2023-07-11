中英對照讀新聞》Underwater music show in the Florida Keys promotes awareness of coral reef protection （佛羅里達礁島群的水下音樂表演 提高了珊瑚礁保護意識）

佛羅里達礁島群7月8日舉行一場倡導珊瑚礁保護的水下音樂會，有數百名潛水員和浮潛者參與。（美聯社）

2023/07/11 05:30

◎盧永山

On July 8, hundreds of divers and snorkelers listened to an underwater concert that advocated coral reef protection in the Florida Keys.

7月8日，數百名潛水員和浮潛者在佛羅里達礁島群聆聽一場倡導珊瑚礁保護的水下音樂會。

The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival took place at Looe Key Reef, an area of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary located about 10 kilometers south of Big Pine Key.

下礁島群水下音樂節是在盧港珊瑚礁舉行，盧港珊瑚礁是佛羅里達礁島群國家海洋保護區的一個區域，位於大松礁島以南約10公里處。

Established in 1990, the sanctuary protects 9800 square kilometers of waters including the barrier reef that parallels the 201-kilometer-long island chain.

該保護區成立於1990年，保護9800平方公里的水域，包括與201公里長的島鏈平行的堡礁。

Participants swam among Looe Key’s colorful marine life and coral formations while listening to water-themed music broadcast by a local radio station. The music was piped undersea through waterproof speakers suspended beneath boats above the reef.

參與者一邊聆聽當地廣播電台播放以水為主題的音樂，一邊在盧港島色彩繽紛的海洋生物和珊瑚叢中游泳。這些音樂是透過懸掛在礁石上方船隻下方的防水喇叭，在海底播送。

The oceanic playlist included the Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine,” Jimmy Buffett’s “Fins” and the theme from “The Little Mermaid.”

音樂節播放的海洋音樂清單包括披頭四的「黃色潛水艇」、吉米·巴菲特的「Fins」和「小美人魚」的主題曲。

新聞辭典

sanctuary：形容詞，避難所、保護區、禁獵區。The chapel became a sanctuary for the refugees.（這座小教堂成爲難民的避難所。）

waterproof：形容詞，防水的；名詞：防水衣。例句：They were all wearing waterproofs.（他們都穿著防水衣。）

