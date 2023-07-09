中英對照讀新聞》New footage reveals how 5 lions escaped their Sydney zoo enclosure新影片顯示5隻獅子是如何逃出雪梨動物園圍欄

5隻逃亡的獅子回籠後，雪梨動物園的工作人員11月2日重新仔細檢查圍籬。（路透）

2023/07/09 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

The Great Escape always brings prisoner-of-war Steve McQueen to mind, but perhaps the real masters of breaking out are five lions who absconded from their enclosure at a Sydney zoo last month.

電影「第三集中營」（直譯：大逃亡）總是讓人想到戰俘史提夫．麥昆。但真正的逃亡大師或許是上月從雪梨動物園潛逃的5隻獅子。

Taronga Zoo said on Thursday that new CCTV footage reveals how four cubs and an adult male escaped their enclosure by squeezing beneath a mesh wire fence. The lions were found outside their enclosure at about 6.30 a.m. local time on November 2.

塔龍加動物園週四表示，新的閉路電視影片顯示4隻幼獅和1隻成年雄獅是如何擠在網狀鐵絲網下逃出圍欄。當地時間11月2日早上6點30分，這些獅子在牠們的圍欄外被發現。

Cubs Luzuko, Zuri, Khari and Malika were playing by the fence before one of them burrowed underneath it, the zoo said in a statement update. The other cubs and their father Ato followed, while lioness Maya and cub Ayanna stayed behind.

該動物園在一份最新聲明中說，幼獅Luzuko、Zuri、Khari和Malika當時正在圍欄下玩耍，之後其中一隻幼獅鑽入圍欄下方，其它幼獅和牠們的父親Ato接著跟進，母獅Maya和幼獅Ayanna則留下不走。

The zoo’s emergency response team arrived less than 10 minutes after the escape, with the situation under control "within minutes," the statement said.

這份聲明說，動物園緊急應變小組在牠們逃脫不到10分鐘內就抵達，「幾分鐘內」就控制情勢。

新聞辭典

bring sth to mind：片語動詞，使想起…。例句：I cannot bring the name to mind at all.（我根本想不起那個名字。）

break out：片語動詞，爆發、逃出、越獄。例句：Their attempt to break out of prison was foiled.（他們逃獄的計畫失敗了）

