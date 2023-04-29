中英對照讀新聞》China welcomes Ya Ya the panda home after 20 years abroad中國歡迎貓熊「ㄚㄚ」在海外旅居20年後回家

中國出借的大貓熊「丫丫」8日在美國田納西州孟菲斯動物園吃竹子的模樣。（美聯社檔案照）

2023/04/29 05:30

◎周虹汶

Ya Ya the giant panda landed Thursday in Shanghai after departing from the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee, where she spent the past 20 years on loan.

大貓熊「丫丫」從她過去出借待了20年的田納西州曼菲斯動物園啟程後，週四降​​落上海。

The popular panda’s trip was closely followed online. “Finally back at home!” cheered one user in response to the news.

這隻受歡迎大貓熊的旅程在網路上獲得密切追蹤。「終於回家了！」一名回應這則新聞的用戶歡呼道。

The zoo held a farewell party for Ya Ya earlier in April. Her departure marks the end of a 20-year loan agreement with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens.

這間動物園4月初為「丫丫」舉行了歡送會。她的離開標誌著與中國動物園協會為期20年租借協議告終。

Ya Ya was born Aug. 3, 2000, in Beijing. She lived at the Memphis Zoo along with Le Le, a male panda who was born July 18, 1998. Le Le died in February.

「丫丫」2000年8月3日生於北京。她和1998年7月18日生的公貓熊「樂樂」一起生活在曼菲斯動物園。「樂樂」2月過世。

The life expectancy of a giant panda in the wild is about 15 years, but in captivity they have lived to be as old as 38. (AP)

大貓熊在野外的預期壽命約15歲，但牠們在圈養環境下最久有活到38歲。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

depart：動詞，指出發、動身、啟程。例句：The plane departs at 7 a.m.（那架飛機早上7時起飛。）

on loan：慣用語，指出租、借用、借調。例句：All of these books are on loan from the main library.（這些書全從總圖借來。）

captivity：名詞，指關押、囚禁。例句：She was held in captivity for five years.（她被關了5年。）

