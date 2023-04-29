中英對照讀新聞》China welcomes Ya Ya the panda home after 20 years abroad中國歡迎貓熊「ㄚㄚ」在海外旅居20年後回家
◎周虹汶
Ya Ya the giant panda landed Thursday in Shanghai after departing from the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee, where she spent the past 20 years on loan.
大貓熊「丫丫」從她過去出借待了20年的田納西州曼菲斯動物園啟程後，週四降落上海。
請繼續往下閱讀...
The popular panda’s trip was closely followed online. “Finally back at home!” cheered one user in response to the news.
這隻受歡迎大貓熊的旅程在網路上獲得密切追蹤。「終於回家了！」一名回應這則新聞的用戶歡呼道。
The zoo held a farewell party for Ya Ya earlier in April. Her departure marks the end of a 20-year loan agreement with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens.
這間動物園4月初為「丫丫」舉行了歡送會。她的離開標誌著與中國動物園協會為期20年租借協議告終。
Ya Ya was born Aug. 3, 2000, in Beijing. She lived at the Memphis Zoo along with Le Le, a male panda who was born July 18, 1998. Le Le died in February.
「丫丫」2000年8月3日生於北京。她和1998年7月18日生的公貓熊「樂樂」一起生活在曼菲斯動物園。「樂樂」2月過世。
The life expectancy of a giant panda in the wild is about 15 years, but in captivity they have lived to be as old as 38. (AP)
大貓熊在野外的預期壽命約15歲，但牠們在圈養環境下最久有活到38歲。（美聯社）
新聞辭典
depart：動詞，指出發、動身、啟程。例句：The plane departs at 7 a.m.（那架飛機早上7時起飛。）
on loan：慣用語，指出租、借用、借調。例句：All of these books are on loan from the main library.（這些書全從總圖借來。）
captivity：名詞，指關押、囚禁。例句：She was held in captivity for five years.（她被關了5年。）