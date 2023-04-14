中英對照讀新聞》National Enquirer has finally been sold after seeking a buyer for years尋找買家多年後 國家詢問報終於售出

美國八卦小報國家詢問報在求售多年後終於賣出。圖為今年2月6日紐約市一處報攤上的國家詢問報頭版。（法新社）

2023/04/14 05:30

◎張沛元

National Enquirer, the 97-year-old controversial tabloid behind several bombshell celebrity and political scandals, sold itself to a brand acquisition company.

有97年歷史、率先踢爆數起名流與政壇醜聞的《國家詢問報》，把自己賣給一家品牌收購公司。



American Media Inc. has offloaded the publication to VVIP Ventures for an undisclosed price, the companies announced Monday.

（國家詢問報母公司）「全美媒體公司」與VVIP Ventures週一宣布，全美媒體公司已將該報賣給VVIP Ventures，售價未對外透露。

National Enquirer has made its mark on the media with wacky headlines and controversial stories, some of which have become mainstream media news, including stories about former President Donald Trump and Amazon Chairman Jeff Bezos.

《國家詢問報》以其古怪標題與爭議性報導在媒體界闖出名號，其中某些已成為主流媒體的新聞，包括有關前總統川普以及亞馬遜董事長貝佐斯的新聞。

新聞辭典

tabloid：名詞，指尺寸較小、圖片多、新聞報導字少的報紙，通常稱為小報、畫報或八卦報。

bombshell：名詞，炸彈；爆炸性新聞；美女。例句：His assassination was a real bombshell.（他被暗殺是個超級震撼的爆炸性消息。）

make one’s mark：慣用語，達到一定成就；留下持久印象或深遠影響。例句：The chef has made his mark on French cuisine.（這名廚師已在法國料理界闖出名號。）

