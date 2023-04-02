中英對照讀新聞》German town bans cats from going outdoors to protect rare bird德國一座城鎮為了保護稀有鳥類禁止貓咪外出

德國沃爾多夫為了保護稀有鳥類，下令禁止讓貓咪出門。（美聯社檔案照）

2023/04/02 05:30

◎林雨萱

Germany’s Walldorf City Authority has ordered its citizens to keep their pet cats indoors until the end of August, to protect rare birds during the breeding season.

德國沃爾多夫市當局為了在繁殖季節保護稀有鳥類，下令市民讓寵物貓關在室內直到八月結束。

The decree is designed to help save the crested lark, which makes its nest on the ground and is therefore easy prey for feline hunters.

這項法令旨在拯救鳳頭百靈鳥，牠們在地面築的巢成為貓科狩獵者的輕鬆獵物。

The bird populations in Western Europe have declined sharply in recent decades. Although, the bird is listed as the least-concern species in Europe by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

近數十年來，這種鳥類在西歐的數量已經急速下降。儘管這種鳥類被國際自然保育聯盟列為歐洲無危物種。

Authorities in Walldorf wrote that “among other things, the survival of the species depends on every single chick”.

沃爾多夫當局寫道，撇除其他因素，該物種的存活取決於每一隻雛鳥。

This decree applies to all cats in the southern part of the city and will be repeated over the next three years from April to August.

這項法令適用於該城市南部的每一隻貓，並且會在未來3年的4月到8月重複實施。

新聞辭典

breeding：名詞，繁殖。例句：This place used to be a good breeding ground for turtle.（這地方過去是絕佳的海龜繁殖地。）

decree：名詞，法令、政令。例句：The government issued an administration decree this morning.（政府今天早上發布一項行政命令。）

feline：名詞，貓科動物。例句：Becky is a feline-keeper of the zoo.（貝琪是這座動物園的貓科動物馴獸師。）

