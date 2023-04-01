中英對照讀新聞》 Police search for tiger stolen from home in northern Mexico警方在墨西哥北部搜尋住家遭竊的老虎

示意圖，與本文無關。倫敦動物園內飼養的蘇門答臘虎。（法新社）

2023/04/01 05:30

◎周虹汶

Northern Mexico has developed such a habit of exotic animals and violence, that people not only keep tigers as pets, they steal them.

墨西哥北部已經養成對外來動物的癖好和暴力習慣，人們不僅把老虎當寵物養，他們還偷老虎。

Prosecutors in the violent northern state of Sonora said Tuesday they are searching for a full-grown Bengal tiger named Baluma. They said the 5-year-old male tiger was stolen Monday from a home in the state capital, Hermosillo.

在暴力猖獗的北部索諾拉州的檢察官週二說，他們正在搜索一隻名為「巴盧馬」 的成年孟加拉虎。他們說，這隻5歲的公老虎週一在該州首府埃莫西約一處住家遭竊。

Prosecutors distributed photos of the big cat resting in its cage alongside a dog, hoping residents will phone police if they see the tiger.

檢察官發布了這隻大貓在牠的籠子裡和一隻狗一起休息的照片，希望居民如果看到這隻老虎時報警。

Mexico has long had a problem with people keeping — and occasionally losing control of — large cats, which are sometimes found at drug traffickers’ residences and are occasionally seen wandering loose. （AP）

墨西哥長久以來一直存在民眾飼養——偶爾失控——大貓的問題，牠們有時在毒販住所被發現，偶爾也見四處遊蕩。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

exotic：形容詞，指異國情調的、奇特的、外來的、外國產的、異常迷人的、色情的；名詞，指外國人、外國動植物。例句：She is an exotic dancer.（她是一名脫衣舞孃。）

rest：動詞，指使暫停、使停止、使休息、躺、倚靠、保持不變；名詞，指其餘、暫停、休息、休止符、支架。例句：I cannot allow the matter to rest here.（我不能允許這件事保持現狀。）

wander：動詞，指漫步、閒逛、離題、心不在焉。例句：You’ve wandered off the point somewhat.（你有點離題了。）

