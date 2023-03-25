中英對照讀新聞》Zebra runs loose in Seoul before being taken back to zoo斑馬被帶回動物園之前在首爾亂跑

南韓首都首爾「兒童大公園」的小斑馬「垂直」（Sero）23日在園外大街小巷遊蕩。（法新社）

2023/03/25 05:30

◎周虹汶

A young zebra walked, trotted, and galloped for hours in the busy streets of South Korea’s capital before emergency workers tranquilized the animal and brought it back to a zoo.

一匹年輕斑馬於南韓首都繁忙街道上行走、小跑及疾馳了數小時，之後救援人員使用藥物鎮靜這隻動物並把牠帶回動物園。

The zebra — a male named Sero that was born in the zoo in 2021 — was in stable condition and being examined by veterinarians as of Thursday evening, said Choi Ye-ra, an official at the Children’s Grand Park in Seoul.

首爾兒童大公園官員崔叡娜（譯音）說，截至週四晚間，這隻2021年在動物園出生、名為「Sero」的雄性斑馬狀況穩定，正接受獸醫檢查。

Social media was flowing with smartphone videos of the zebra trotting alongside lines of cars that were waiting for the greenlight at an intersection, and galloping through a street surrounded by commercial buildings as pedestrians stopped and gasped.

社群媒體流傳的智慧型手機影片中，這隻斑馬沿著正於十字路口等綠燈的排隊車輛小跑，並在行人駐足喘息時疾馳穿過一條被商業建築環繞的街道。

Police and emergency workers managed to corner the zebra after it entered a narrow alleyway between houses and shot it with tranquilizers, ending its three hours of freedom. （AP）

在牠進入房屋之間的一條窄巷後，警察和救援人員設法將這隻斑馬逼到角落，並朝牠發射鎮靜劑，結束了牠3小時的自由。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

loose：形容詞，指鬆動的、未予束縛的、不嚴謹的、不道德的；動詞，指放開了說、解開、放槍、射箭、變鬆。例句：He loosed an angry tirade against his team.（他滔滔不絕地怒斥團隊。）

gasp：動詞，指因驚訝而倒抽一口氣、喘氣、上氣不接下氣、渴望；名詞，指倒抽一口氣、喘氣、喘息、精疲力竭。例句：The wounded man gasped out a few words.（那名傷員上氣不接下氣地說了幾句話。）

corner：名詞，指角落、冷僻處、隱蔽的地方、角球；動詞，指車輛轉彎、逼入困境、使陷入絕境。例句：The car doesn’t corner well.（這輛車轉彎性能欠佳。）

