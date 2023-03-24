中英對照讀新聞》Rupert Murdoch, 92, decides to have another go at marriage92歲的魯伯特‧梅鐸決定再結一次婚

媒體大亨梅鐸宣布將梅開第五度。圖為梅鐸在2019年2月與第4任妻子霍爾一同跑趴。（路透檔案照）

2023/03/24 05:30

◎張沛元

Rupert Murdoch, four times married and divorced at 92, isn’t letting age or previous marital experience stand in the way of a fresh start. The billionaire media baron said he plans to marry a fifth time.

曾梅開四度並在92歲時離婚的魯伯特‧梅鐸，沒讓年紀或過往婚姻經歷阻礙他重新出發。這位身價億萬的媒體大亨說，他打算梅開第五度。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Murdoch announced he is engaged once again, this time to Ann Lesley Smith, 66, a former model, singer-songwriter, radio talk-show host, and police chaplain in San Francisco.

梅鐸宣布他再次訂婚，這回（的對象）是66歲的前女模、歌手兼詞曲創作者、電台脫口秀主持人，以及舊金山警察牧師，安‧萊絲莉‧史密斯。

Murdoch is fresh off his divorce from Jerry Hall, the model and actress he married in 2016.

梅鐸才剛與他在2016年迎娶的女模兼女星潔蕊‧霍爾離婚。

Murdoch broke the news of his engagement in the New York Post, the tabloid that helped launch his foray into the American and global media market when the Australian immigrant bought it in 1976.

澳洲移民梅鐸是在《紐約郵報》上披露他訂婚的消息，即那家他在1976年收購、協助他進軍美國與全球媒體市場的小型八卦報。

新聞辭典

have another go at something：慣用語，再試一次（某事）；go，名詞，嘗試。

stand in the way of something/someone：慣用語，試圖阻止，力圖阻撓（某事或某人）。例句：I won’t stand in your way if you want to marry your ex-husband’s brother.（你若想嫁給你前夫的弟弟，我是不會阻止你的。）

break the news：慣用語，透露消息；爆料。例句：He tried not to break the news of his dismissal to his wife.（他想辦法不對老婆透露自己被解雇。）

