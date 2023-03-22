中英對照讀新聞》Norway seizes record $5.8 million of crypto stolen by North Korea挪威查扣北韓竊取的破紀錄580萬美元加密貨幣

代表加密貨幣的錢幣掉入水裡示意圖。（路透檔案照）

2023/03/22 05:30

◎管淑平

Norway has seized a record $5.8 million worth of cryptocurrency that was stolen by North Korean hackers last year, Norwegian police said in a statement on Thursday.

挪威警方週四在一份聲明中說，挪威查扣了一批去年被北韓駭客竊取、價值達創紀錄580萬美元的加密貨幣。

North Korean hackers stole $625 million in March 2022 from a blockchain project linked to the crypto-based game Axie Infinity.

北韓駭客2022年3月從一項連結到加密幣遊戲Axie Infinity的區塊鏈專案中，偷走6億2500萬美元。

The heist was one of the largest of its kind on record, and was linked by the United States to a North Korean hacking group dubbed "Lazarus".

這項竊盜案是這類案件的紀錄中，最大規模的其中一筆，被美國認為與名為Lazarus的北韓駭客團體有關連。

"This is money that can be used to finance the North Korean regime and their nuclear weapons programme," Norway’s senior public prosecutor, Marianne Bender, said in a statement. (Reuters)

挪威高級檢察官瑪莉安娜‧班德在聲明中說，「這筆錢可被用來資助北韓政權和他們的核武計畫」。（路透）

新聞辭典

seize：動詞，奪取，沒收，查獲，利用。例句：You must seize every opportunity you have.（你必須抓住你有的每一次機會。）

heist：名詞，搶劫，竊盜。例句：He just committed a bank heist.（他剛犯下一起銀行搶案。）

