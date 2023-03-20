中英對照讀新聞》 Scientists create mice with cells from 2 males for 1st time 科學家首度利用2隻雄鼠的細胞繁殖小鼠

科學家已首度從公鼠身上成功創造出卵子，並藉此讓7隻小鼠誕生，而這7隻小鼠擁有2個父親。（美聯社）

2023/03/20 05:30

◎陳成良

For the first time, scientists have created baby mice from two males.

科學家首次以2隻雄鼠培育出幼鼠。

This raises the distant possibility of using the same technique for people – although experts caution that very few mouse embryos developed into live mouse pups and no one knows whether it would work for humans.

請繼續往下閱讀...

這提高了對人類使用相同技術的渺茫可能性，儘管專家警告說，很少有小鼠胚胎發育成活的幼鼠，而且沒有人知道它是否對人類有效。

Scientists described their work in a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature

科學家在週三發表於《自然》期刊上的一項研究中，描述了他們的工作。

First, they took skin cells from the tails of male mice and transformed them into “induced pluripotent stem cells,” which can develop into many different types of cells or tissues.

首先，他們從雄鼠尾巴上提取皮膚細胞，並將其轉化為「誘導性多能幹細胞」，這種細胞可以發育成許多不同類型的細胞或組織。

Then, through a process that involved growing them and treating them with a drug, they converted male mouse stem cells into female cells and produced functional egg cells. Finally, they fertilized those eggs and implanted the embryos into female mice. About 1% of the embryos – 7 out of 630 – grew into live mouse pups. (AP)

然後，透過培養該細胞並對其用藥的過程，他們將雄鼠幹細胞轉化為雌性細胞，並產生具正常功能的卵細胞。最後，他們使這些卵子受精，並將胚胎植入雌鼠體內。大約1％的胚胎（630個中有7個）孕育出活的幼鼠。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

convert：動詞，改變、轉變。例句：They converted the storage room to a bathroom.（他們將儲藏室改建為一間浴室。）

fertilize：動詞，施肥、使受精。例句：Bees fertilize the flowers by bringing pollen.（蜜蜂為花授粉。）

