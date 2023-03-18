中英對照讀新聞》nvestigation of powder in air reveals it was pollen調查空氣中的粉末 顯示它是花粉

美國中大西洋地區上月底有花粉漂浮。圖為蜜蜂與油菜花，僅供示意，與本報導內容無直接關聯。（法新社檔案照）

2023/03/18 05:30

◎周虹汶

West Virginia officials investigating reports of a powder in the air and on some vehicles in the mid-Atlantic have determined the source: pollen.

調查中大西洋地區空氣中和一些車輛上粉末通報的西維吉尼亞官員確定了來源：花粉。

Final results from the dust samples collected Friday in the state’s Eastern Panhandle indicated the material is predominantly pollen, with trace amounts of mineral matter, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement Monday. The samples were analyzed by West Virginia University’s Department of Geology and Geography.

西維吉尼亞州環境保護局週一聲明說，週五在該州東潘漢爾德地區蒐集之灰塵樣本最終結果指出，該物質主要是花粉，帶有微量礦物質。該些樣本由西維吉尼亞大學地質與地理學系進行分析。

The agency began investigating after residents reported seeing the substance across multiple counties late Thursday night.

居民報告週四深夜在多郡都看到這種物質後，該局開始調查。

The West Virginia lab was testing the dust to determine if it was related to dust storms in the Midwest, the Department of Environmental Protection statement said. （AP）

環保局聲明說，西維吉尼亞實驗室正對這些灰塵進行測試，以確定它是否和中西部的沙塵暴有關。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

predominantly：副詞，指占主導地位地、占絕大多數地、顯著地。例句：He is predominantly a dancer, but he also sings.（他主要是個舞者，但他也唱歌。）

trace：動詞，指找到、發現、追查來源、追溯、描繪發展方式、把透明紙覆蓋在底樣上描摹、勾畫輪廓；名詞，指痕跡、蹤跡、利用電子儀器追蹤、少許。例句：He speaks English without any trace of an accent.（他講英語不帶絲毫口音。）

determine：動詞，指確定、決定、影響、下決心、查明。例句：On leaving jail, he determined to reform.（他出獄時決心改過自新。）

